Latest Tri-State Severe Weather Information

Leftovers of line/bow of severe storms in the Plains will pass part of the Tri-State tomorrow morning as a rapidly-decaying band of showers & t’showers & before completely disappearing. The leftover convective debri (cloudiness) will hang around before thinning.

Mapping & model data courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue:

Winds will increase (south 20-35 mph), it will warm rapidly & surface low will begin to deepening over Missouri to southern Illinois. Cumulus towers will build as 70s to 80 overspread area.

Two main areas of severe weather will develop tomorrow over the eastern U.S. One will be in the Southeast & the other in our region.

Here, scattered supercells in two or three lines/bands will likely pop & pivot through area 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Given the cold air aloft, the high shear, deepening surface low right over our northwestern counties & the significant temperature/height change, a hail, tornado & wind risk will be in place. Of concern is the deepening surface low track through our northwestern counties from Wayne to Lawrence counties where shear will be maximized & supercell may form right within the surface low, making that particular storm extra long-lived.

I think it is likely that the ENHANCED or perhaps a core of MODERATE RISK will be pushed to the west or drawn in over the Tri-State.

The bottom will fall out on the temperatures Thursday night. In fact, Thursday morning, given some areas falling into the 30s with cold air aloft, some wet snow may mix in the showers & it may go to briefly all snow showers over our northeastern & eastern counties for a while. This, with a howling northwest wind will make it feel rough!

Thursday will just be a gray, dreary, windy, raw day of 40s with those northwest winds up to 40 mph.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



