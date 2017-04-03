44News | Evansville, IN

Spring & Summer 2017 Outlook

April 3rd, 2017 Weather Blog

Spring 2017 outlook is similar to how late winter-spring occurred with continued warmth over the southeastern U.S. to our region & cooler weather in the Northwest & New England.

In the Tri-State, analogs supports warmer-than-normal temps by around 3 degrees.

Severe weather looks above-normal with rainfall generally near normal, overall.  This due to the persistent pattern already this spring with cooler weather in the Northwest, warmer in the East with multiple, fast-moving storm systems moving along this gradient.  The Gulf is warmer-than-normal with above-normal energy levels (heat) to quickly re-advect warm, unstable air into the South & Midwest to Ohio Valley.  This will be especially pronounced in the Plains.

It looks like a hotter-than-normal summer over the Tri-State with June-August mean temperatures averaging 3-4.5 degrees above normal.  This warmth looks pretty consistent summer-long with it tending to peak in mid to late-July.

Summer rainfall will average around normal, but we may go back & fourth quite a bit between dry & brief wet periods due to us being on the edge of the wet & drier gradient.  Plains, Southwest & part of the Corn Belt looks wet.

This is due to:

  1.  Active hurricane season in the Pacific & a stronger-than-normal monsoon
  2. Warm Gulf advecting tremendous moisture & warm, unstable air northward.

Atlantic hurricane season looks below-normal, but the sauna-warm Gulf may fuel tropical systems or a hurricane or two, pushing it toward Texas.

The Piedmont looks dry & hot, much like the spring where temps have already been in the upper 80s to lower 90s so far this spring.

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

