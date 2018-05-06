44News | Evansville, IN

30th Blessing Of The Bikes

May 6th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Bikers and their families gathered in Evansville today for the 30th running of Blessing of the Bikes. Doors opened at 8:30 this morning, followed by the National Anthem and Presentation of Colors. The Blessing of the Bikes Ride allowed the last bike out at 11:30 and the Last Bike In at 1:30. Now the Blessing of the Bikes Ride was only 5 dollars a person but the event itself was open to the public. Included with todays ride was a scavenger hunt that ended with prizes. After prizes were awarded around 1:45 this afternoon families could enjoy food from vendors at the event, various entertainment, and a silent auction

