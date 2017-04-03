T’Storms Then Two Nights of Frost

Some bands of scattered showers/t’storms are possible afternoon-evening with MARGINAL RISK of severe weather (isolated severe). This is based on the likelihood that the low clouds will break for some sunshine. Main threat would be hail with secondary threat isolated severe gust. If it stays completely cloudy, isolated threat would be nil, however. Analysis suggests breaks for sun, so MARGINAL warranted.

Severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon-evening. There is some uncertainty regarding the timing of the front & the exact track of the surface low. Latest trends push the greatest warmth (78-84) lightly east & the main severe threat slightly east. We will monitor. MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK for Tri-State per SPC at the moment & latest high-resolution models out that far blow up squall line pretty much right over the Wabash River to west of I-69 in Kentucky early afternoon.

Frost will follow this system as a potent shot of cold air comes in. Some snow may fall over Iowa, Wisconsin & northern Illinois to Indiana. Lows of 30-35 are possible Friday & Saturday night with 33 forecast in the Evansville area.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments