Latest Tri-State Severe Weather Outlook for the Upcoming Week

Mapping & model data courtesy of Levi Cowan at tropicaltidbits.com

Severe weather outbreak will be on-going Tennessee to the Gulf Coast early tomorrow morning. Some scattering of showers are possible over the Tri-State.

Once any scattering of rainfall exits, clouds will likely begin to break & thin & cumulus towers develop as we get closer to midday. With this, temperatures will warm with southerly winds. Scattered showers & t’storms should begin to bubble up to our southwest by noon & increase into the early afternoon as they move northeastward.

Multiple bands of rather low-topped, cold core-type, mini-supercell scattered t’storms will pivot through afternoon-evening. With sunshine, warming temps, cold temps aloft & the high vorticity isolated severe t’storms are possible. Entire Tri-State is in a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather at the moment. IF we can really amp up the sunshine & temps, there could be an upgrade to SLIGHT RISK for severe weather tomorrow for a localized pocket right here over the Tri-State. This SLIGHT RISK pocket would be disjunct from the SLIGHT & ENHANCED RISK over the southeastern U.S. Threat would be mainly hail with lesser threat of wind &/or isolated weak, brief EF0 tornado.

The t’storms will exit by 8 p.m., it appears with a few lingering showers behind in the remainder of the evening & into the overnight.

A strong storm system may bring severe weather Wednesday afternoon. This could actually bring a pretty widespread outbreak of MODERATE RISK-type severe weather southeast & east of our area as the system becomes increasingly negatively-tilted. Here, looks like parameters support MARGINAL WEST OF Illinois 1, SLIGHT RISK scenario east of there with perhaps ENHANCED east of U.S. 231, but we will monitor track & timing & the latest official outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center.

At the moment, looks like storms may tend to pop up along the I-57 corridor & gradually become severe. This line may have some renegade supercells pop in front of it east of I-69 & past the 231 corridor, followed by a significant squall line & numerous supercells east & southeast of the Tri-State Wednesday to Thursday eastward.

The severe risk area may cover a massive area from our region to the Mid-Atlantic to the Southeast.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments