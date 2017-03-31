Finished Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook to May 4

TONIGHT-SUNDAY:

Cool, But Warmer Sunday…………

Some gradual, partial clearing is possible tonight with lows of 36-41. Temperatures will be lowest where greatest clearing occurs. Winds will decrease from 10-15 mph early this evening to 5-8 mph overnight & turn from west-northwest to north.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow clearing in the evening, highs will be cool in the 54-61 range with north to northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

After 38-46 east to west over the Tri-State tomorrow night with some mid-level cloudiness arriving, mainly in the west & a wind switch to the southeast, highs Sunday will surge to 65-71. Southeast to south winds at 10-20 mph Sunday will bring in the warmth with partly cloudy skies of mid-level clouds & some high clouds. Lows Sunday night will run only 53-58 with southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY:

Two Rounds of Showers & Some T’Storms……….Marginal Risk Western Kentucky?

Two rounds of showers & some t’storms are possible Monday: one in the morning-midday & another in the afternoon-evening. It would not surprise me to see areas along & south of the Ohio River placed in a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather, given the CAPE & shear there. This would be in the afternoon-evening when those Marginal areas may be on the north end of a squall line that rakes the Tennessee Valley to parts of the South. The threat would be isolated severe gusts. Highs will run 61-72. 61 will occur in the northwest areas, while we may end up with 65 in Evansville, but a break with some sun in western Kentucky could surge temps there to 70-72.

IF more sun can develop between the two round of rainfall & the surface low tracks farther north then: 1) temperatures will end up warmer over the Tri-State 2) severe potential will increase & shift northward.

The main severe weather threat area will occur southern Oklahoma & Texas to then Arkansas & Mississippi to possibly western Alabama, it appears.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY:

Burst of Warmth with Windy Conditions Then Severe Weather Potential………….

This looks followed by a warm-up back to 70s Tuesday & temps actually rising Tuesday night with strong southeast to south winds kicking in at 15-30 mph. We may drop to 58-65, then rise. If we can get the warm front back north even faster with more sun Tuesday, then 80 is attainable in western Kentucky.

All of my analog data for two weeks keeps saying, burst of 80s, burst of 80s, burst of 80s for a couple days in the April 6-9. It appears that in our area this may be confined to Wednesday with highs 79-84 with howling south to south-southwest winds at 25-40 mph. This burst seen in analog data, as well as EPO, NAO, AO, PNA, PDO combo analysis.

Meanwhile, a strong storm system is progged to moved over the Plains/Midwest region. It looks to deepen in a track from New Mexico to central Kansas to central Iowa. Consistent model parameters support severe weather event/outbreak from northern Indiana to Tennessee Valley & Upper South. It is still far out, so much could change, but at the very least, a severe weather area/corridor will develop in the South or perhaps as far north as northern Indiana mid-next week.

Interestingly, this same storm may bring a blizzard to the Front Range of the Rockies in Colorado with a major snowstorm perhaps for Denver. Heavy snowfall may occur as far south as northern Kansas to Minnesota.

APRIL 6-10:

Below-Normal Temperatures with Some Frost & Dry………….

Much cooler weather will tend to follow this system with low clouds & any rainfall exiting Thursday with highs at 55-62, then even falling some (with strong northwest winds at 25-40 mph).

Friday, April 7 looks especially cool with highs 47-55 over area (52 Evansville area) with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few sprinkles & brisk northwest winds. With some clearing, lows of 32-37 (35 Evansville area) are possible that Friday night-Saturday morning.

Saturday, April 9, looks bright right now, but cool with highs 56-63 (increasing clouds late), but it appears that with the wind increasing & turning to the southeast, then south, temps will only fall to the 40s & 50s Saturday night, followed by 70s April 10.

APRIL 11-17:

Two Brief Bursts of 70s/80s with a Round of Below-Normal Temps (Some Frost) & a Wave of Rainfall…………

After showers/t’storms possible around April 11 or 12 (with 70s to 80s), 13-16 show tendency for temps to average out around 5 degrees below normal (Evansville normal for that time: 68/44).

However, looks like nice warm-up RETURNS after April 16 with highs back to 70-75 with howling southwest winds perhaps by April 17. It is noteworthy that during the 12-16 period, some overnight lows in the 30s to around 41 are possible. Best chance of frost/light freezing would be in the climatologically-favored zones in our northern & northeastern & eastern areas where temperatures may reach 32.

Back to April 17, a pretty strong system will pass through. Although the deep, main surface low may track Nebraska to Minnesota & there are substantial questions regarding how unstable it will get, analog & long-range analysis support a squall line or band of rain/t’storms.

APRIL 18-22:

Bout of Dogwood Winter with Below-Normal Temperatures & Some Frost & a Clipper Thrown In…………

After another shot of cooler weather may come in April 19-21 after 70s to 80 April 18……highs may only run in the 50s to 60 with lows in the 30s & 40s April 19-22. Widespread damaging hard freezing may occur over the Northeast U.S. with record lows possible.

So it is sort of a double Dogwood Winter (cool weather when the Flowering Dogwoods are at peak blossom).

There may be one clipper system that passes with some chilly rain showers.

APRIL 23-30:

One Wave of Some Rainfall with Warm Front, Then Turning Very Warm, Windy & Summery, Followed by Bout of Severe Weather with Heavy Rainfall………….

Given significant heat in the western U.S. with 100s in the Deserts of the South to 90s in Texas to 70s to northern Saskatchewan April 18-22, this heat should move eastward & bring above-normal temperatures with sustained, multiple consecutive days in the +83 range at the end of the month. There may be one wave of some rainfall as the warm front lifts northward, then data suggests a pretty strong storm system with potential of severe weather & heavy rainfall around April 30/May 1.

May 2-4:

Dry & Cooler………..

Dry, cooler weather will follow after those summery 80s with highs in the 60s.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments