Severe Weather March 29, 1924

Severe weather struck the area March 29, 1924. Widespread wind damage was reported along the Ohio River with the worst damage reportedly in Evansville with damage to structures, trees & powerlines suggesting a downburst.

Interestingly, this same round of storms produced multiple strong tornadoes southwest of our area & then a couple of tornadoes northeast of it. It is not completely impossible that some of the wind damage along the Ohio River was a few tornadoes, but much of the data supports that it is largely or all wind damage.

This was part of a much large outbreak of severe weather from Kansas to Texas to Ohio.

Temperatures dropped 20 to 30 degrees by March 30 once the strong storm system passed.

