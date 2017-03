New watch likely downstream soon. Latest Severe T’Storm Watch covers all southern Illinois counties & Union County in Kentucky.

Main threat is wind with a couple isolated tornadoes possible. Some large hail is also possible. Looks like a mix of a squall line, line segments & a few splitting supercells.

Time frame is 2-8p. Metro timing is 4-6p.

It will be windy ahead of the line with south winds at 25-35 mph.

