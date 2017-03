Squall line of storms will move into western counties early Thursday morning. It may still have isolated weather with it west of U.S. 41 before weakening, followed by sun, windy conditions & highs in the 70s to near 80 Thursday.

New storms may fire in the late afternoon-evening with severe threat here. Thinking part of our area may end up with Enhanced Risk for Thursday PM, given current forecast parameters for that day.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments