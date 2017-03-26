Monday Weather Outlook

Temps are falling quickly into the 50s over the area now with some patchy fog developing after drying west to east & highs in the 60s to lower 70s today.

Temperatures should level off tonight as the high/mid clouds continue to increase & thicken to an overcast late.

A wave of some elevated showers/t’storms is possible tomorrow morning-midday along/north of a warm front with temps in the 50s to 60.

Model data & mapping courtesy of Levi Cowan:

After this, there should be a break with perhaps some sunshine (with warming temperatures to the 70s) & southeast & east winds turning to the south. Scattered to numerous t’storms should pop in really two main waves afternoon-evening. With time, the t’storms should gell & merge into lines or line segments rather than the individuals cells & multi-cells like at the onset.

With SLIGHT RISK (given the expected shear & surface instability) some scattered hail & damaging wind gusts are possible. An isolated brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out completely. As the t’storms merge (as mention) threat will become largely wind based in the evening.

Storm outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday:

