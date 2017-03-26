Slight Risk of Severe Monday

A couple of lines of showers/t’showers passed late yesterday & lastnight, pivoting around upper low in Missouri, but none produced any isolated severe weather. It was just too cloudy yesterday for even a Marginal severe risk, despite cooling temps aloft & marginal shear values. We needed to have a window of sunshine to really get those cumulus towers to build & we could not get a window of ample sun to bring CAPE beyond 250 J/kg, despite highs still in the 70s. We did see one tornado in Missouri yesterday (Ralls County) in the Marginal Risk zone. Where this brief tornado occurred, we did see a little more sun.

This morning, there are still showers around in our northeastern/eastern areas that are lingering, but these will pull away with time. Given the cold air aloft lingering around upper low to our north today, I am inclined to keep the potential of a few showers/t’storms bubbling up over area this afternoon. Thinking that best potential will be east of I-69. So, 20-30% POPs west of I-69 & 40% POPs east of it. Highs will run in the 60s to lower 70s.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies, some patchy fog may develop tonight with 50s.

Meanwhile, severe weather outbreak will ensue from Kansas to Texas to Arkansas this afternoon-tonight with worst of it in Oklahoma.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Tri-State in a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather Monday. It appears that there may be a couple of showers/t’storms along the warm front in the morning, followed by two lines or bands of t’storms in the 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. time frame. It appears the t’storms may be rather discrete at first before gelling into lines. Cold air aloft, ample shear & strong wind fields aloft supports some large hail, wind potential & perhaps an isolated brief tornado or two.

Highs will run in the 70s with gusty southeast to south winds.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for Monday:

Mapping & model data courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue:

Severe weather outbreak will likely ensue over Texas Tuesday. This will be followed by an outbreak of severe weather from Texas & Louisiana to perhaps as far north as Missouri Wednesday. Severe weather may occur from parts of the Tri-State to Gulf Coast Thursday. We will monitor. After highs in the 60s & 70s Tuesday & 70s Wednesday, 70s to 80 are likely Thursday.

