44News | Evansville, IN

TONIGHT-SUNDAY:

Weakening Band of Showers/T’Showers Then Spoke of T’Storms with Marginal Severe Risk…….Breezy to Windy & Warm………

With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies lows by Saturday morning will run 58-63.

The leftovers of an outbreak of severe weather to our west & southwest will pass Saturday morning as a weakening band of showers & t’showers.

Once this exits, sunshine should appear & cumulus towers will begin to bubble up & tower. A spoke of t’storms will likely form to our southwest & pivot through the area (moving north & northeastward) late afternoon-evening. A couple isolated severe gusts, hail &/or perhaps an isolated brief, weak EF0 tornado are possible. If it become more unstable than currently expected, then a Slight Risk situation may arise. Currently, it is a Marginal Risk (per SPC) for much of the Tri-State. Cold temperatures aloft with decent mid-level wind fields & decent bulk shear values will promote some storm organization into a lymph node-like line of t’storms.

Winds will be gusty from the south & southeast.

Sunday looks dry & breezy with mostly cloudy skies with southwest winds at 10-20 mph after morning lows in the 50s to around 60. The severe risk on Sunday will be in two areas: the southern Plains from Texas to Kansas & in the Appalachians & Piedmont from northern Georgia & northeastern Alabama to eastern Kentucky & West Virginia.

MONDAY-TUESDAY:

Round of Showers & T’Storms Monday Afternoon-Evening with Potential of Some Severe……….

A round of showers & t’storms will pass most likely Monday afternoon-evening. It appears that a severe weather risk will evolve from part of the Tri-State to Louisiana with the best potential of widespread severe in western Tennessee, eastern Arkansas & over much of Mississippi to northeast Louisiana. We will monitor. Right now, looks like western Kentucky has the best potential of some severe weather.

Highs will run 74-80 (78 Evansville) with gusty southerly winds & partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is looking dry with the main severe weather area from Kansas to Texas with the best potential of widespread severe in Oklahoma & Texas. It just looks partly to mostly cloudy here with a wind shift behind a cold front to the northeast & east. This will drop highs to 65-71 (67 Evansville area). However, the front will work back northward as a warm front either Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday should return to the 74-80 range with southerly winds. By Wednesday, a large area of severe risk will likely line up from Oklahoma & Arkansas to perhaps as far north as Missouri, southward to the Gulf Coast of southeastern Texas & Louisiana to Mississippi.

THURSDAY-NEXT FRIDAY:

Some Severe Risk Possible Thursday Then Turning Cooler……….

A round of showers & t’storms is likely Thursday. Main severe weather corridor should line up from Mississippi to Tennessee, Alabama & western Georgia. Some severe risk may reach the Tri-State. Some severe risk will evolve Friday from Georgia to North Carolina as cooler air filters in here. After 76-82 Thursday, highs Friday will tend to run 59-66 (64 Evansville area) with lows 37-44 Friday night (41 Evansville area).

The thing to take away is that from now-Friday, there will be one or two areas of pretty widespread severe weather risk somewhere from the Plains to the South to the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Nothing shows us getting the bulk of the severe weather on any of these days, but there are three days; Saturday, Monday & Thursday that show SOME severe risk here (Marginal). It is possible that upgrades to Slight Risk will be done for part of area in future outlooks from SPC, but again, nothing screams significant severe here. That looks farther south & west of us.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



