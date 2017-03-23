4:06 P.M.: Latest Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook

Warm front will work through this afternoon-evening with any showers exiting & skies clearing. Temperatures will be on the rise to 57-65 overnight with south wind, some fog & low clouds developing.

Tomorrow will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, windy conditions (south to south-southwest winds 20-35 mph) & highs in the 70s.

From the High Plains to the Southeast & Mississippi to Ohio Valleys………………

In that broad zone, there will be at least one area of severe weather risk each & every day today-next Thursday.

The leftovers of severe weather Missouri to the Gulf Coast will pass Saturday morning as a band of showers & t’showers. Although this may re-intensify as a squall line farther south Tennessee to the Gulf Coast, our PM t’storms will pop near midday near or east of the Mississippi River & pivot to the east & northeast.

So, once the morning rainfall passes, it appears that the sun will pop back out & one or two spokes of t’storms will pop & pivot through in the afternoon-evening. Isolated severe weather is possible with these. SPC has area in MARGINAL RISK for severe weather Saturday afternoon-evening. Marginally-unstable airmass from some sunshine, cold temperatures aloft associated with upper low, decent wind fields at low & mid levels with the forcing all point to isolated mainly large hail & wind risk. Lack of better instability & shear precludes higher severe risk at the moment.

Sunday looks windy, dry & warm with partly cloudy skies & highs in the 70s.

A round of showers & t’storms are likely Monday afternoon-evening. The best severe weather potential will reside from Arkansas & Tennessee to Mississippi & Alabama. However, some severe risk may make it as far north as the Tri-State.

Another round of showers & t’storms may occur Tuesday. Wednesday, I trimmed the high down by about 9 degrees as there is a more broad consensus that a cold front will sag farther southward & bring our winds from the east & northeast. This will turn it briefly a bit cooler before the front rapidly shoots back north, bathing us in lots of warmth Thursday with a rounds of showers & t’storms late in the day & into the night. Some severe weather may make it as far northeast as the Tri-State with this, based on latest analysis.

