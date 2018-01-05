Home Indiana 300 Indiana Townships Could Be Affected by House Republican Proposal January 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

More than 300 Indiana townships could be eliminated under a proposal by House Republicans.

It targets townships with populations of fewer than 1,200. Over the next five years, it would likely affect property owners’ taxes.

House Speaker Brian Bosma has introduced the plan. The Indiana Township Association says people living in those smaller townships could see better fire and EMS service thanks to combined tax bases.

Indiana has 1,005 townships, but as rural populations have dropped off, some townships have struggled to afford basic needs.

