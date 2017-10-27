Home Indiana Evansville More Than 300 Artist Participating In River City Tattoo Expo October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

People from around the country who are into ink are in Evansville for the River City Tattoo Expo. This year, the expo is putting on a series called Beyond The Woods.

Organizers say more than 300 tattoo artists are joining the action. Part of the expos goal is to show the whole family that tattoos are art.

Carl Blasphemy, Jessy Knuckles, said, “You see moms like this sitting with their children watching it on TV, seeing that it’s not that bad element, it’s not that bad atmosphere, that it’s actually artwork and it’s something you put your heart and soul into.”

If you want to drop by, the event is open to the public. It’s being held at the Old National Events Plaza this weekend, starting at Noon and wrapping up around 8 p.m.

If you go, expect, not just seminars for tattoo artists, but also programs for kids and live music.

Comments

comments