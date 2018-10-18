Home Kentucky 30 Years In The Making: Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame & Museum Hosts Grand Opening October 18th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

Folks in the bluegrass music community knew they needed to organize if they were ever going to grow. This lead to 20 of the most influential names coming together in Owensboro Kentucky to form the International Bluegrass Music Association. That was in 1985, and it took 30 years of work to get to where we are now.

The stars of bluegrass were out in full force as the new Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum started its grand opening weekend. Hall of famers like Doyle Lawson mixed and mingled with the stars of today.

The 15 million dollar facility stunned and shocked the bluegrass community as many came “home” for the first time in years.

Bluegrass grew too big for Owensboro during the 1990’s, the big bluegrass festival had to move along with the IBMA headquarters, but the roots of bluegrass music were firmly planted in Western Kentucky.

What would a Bluegrass Hall of Fame opening be without a little bit of the music that makes it tick. The hall of fame introduced 5 posthumous members but the bluegrass legends took up the mantle, playing many of their songs.

