30 Minute Opioid Crisis Special Airs Sunday, September 9th

It’s a problem terrorizing communities in every corner of America, including right here in the Tri-State.

The opioid crisis affects men and women of all ages , races, and backgrounds. In Vanderburgh County alone 82 people died from overdoses in 2017. Officials say that number would have been much higher had it not been for first responders administering hundreds of doses of Narcan. Sheriff Dave wedding stated that “they’ve almost started playing games with this revival. They have this game called “Lazarus” where they think they are coming back from the dead and they have one called 9 Lives where they can see who can be revived the most times. When you start talking about that, that’s crazy behavior and just puts everybody at risk. Kamille Stitch, Director of Development at Brentwood Springs says “While an addiction may lead someone to criminal behavior, the addiction itself deserves compassion and understanding and that behavior, the behavior of the addiction itself is not a crime.”

Join 44News this weekend for our 30 minute special about the opioid crisis. The ongoing battle, the struggles of those suffering from addiction, and the long road to recovery. “Focus On A Drug Free Indiana”, airs this Sunday, September 9th at 10:30 A.M. and 5 P.M. on CBS44.

