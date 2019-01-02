Home Kentucky 30 Beds Donated to Children in Need in Hopkins County in 2018 January 2nd, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Children from around the area without their own beds are now sleeping comfortably thanks to donations made by a Madisonville organization in 2018.

The Rotary Club has completed its annual Build-A-Bed program, which wrapped up in December of last year. The organization, along with members of the community, found 30 children in the Hopkins County area that didn’t have their own beds and vowed to fix the issue.

These workers and volunteers were able to band together and ensure that each of these children received a handmade twin-sized bed, complete with the mattress, bedding, pillows, mattress protector, a handmade quilt, age appropriate book, and hygiene items.

The program targets children living in homes that don’t have enough beds, or none at all, and aims to promote healthy bedtime rituals, improve the quality of sleep, and create happier days, brighter dreams and more opportunities for a lifetime of success.

“Build-A-Bed is definitely one of Rotary’s most impactful programs to our children and most rewarding programs for our members,” said Rotary President Rhonda Bryant. “The realization that there are children in our own area that sleep night after night on a couch or crammed into one bed with other family members is a tough one to stomach, but it is more common than most people realize. Rotary is proud to be able to step up and combat this problem with the help of our members and community partners and we hope to continue the program for years to come. The gratitude expressed by the children and their families is almost always overwhelming and makes every dollar spent on the program worth it.”

The Build-A-Bed program, which begins its 5th year as of 2019, was made possible through the club’s securement of a grant through Rotary District 6710, and sponsorships by Carhartt, the Hopkins County Homebuilders Association, Piecemaker’s Quilt Club of Hopkins County, Ritz Adams, Legate’s Furniture World, and Todd’s Furniture.

