3 Year Old Boy Drowns in Muhlenberg County Pond May 25th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

A 3-year old boy has died of an apparent drowning in Muhlenberg County. Authorities say the little boy fell into a pond in the 13,000 of U.S. 431 in Central City.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Central City Fire Department responded. The boy was treated at the scene, before being taken to Owensboro Health in Muhlenberg County, where he later died.

Authorities are still investigating and trying to piece together what happened.

