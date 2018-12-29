Home Indiana 3 Teenagers Killed After a Crash in Sullivan County, Indiana December 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Three teenagers were killed in a Sullivan County crash in Indiana, on Friday, December 28.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on County Road 1100 North near County Road 550 East. Police say the teenage driver of the car was driving east when they ran off the road, hitting a tree. The driver and two other teenage passengers were killed in the crash.

Officials are not releasing any names at this time.

Social media reports were indicating that the teens were North Central High School students. North Central principal Monte Kirk released a statement saying in, “On behalf of the Northeast School Corporation and North Central High School, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to all of the families and friends of the students involved a terrible accident that has taken place this afternoon.”

He went on to say the school plans on holding a vigil for students to mourn the loss of their friends, but they want to work with family before they set a time. There was a vigil held on Friday night at North Central.

Other schools were reaching out to show their support.

A tweet from White River Valley high school’s official Twitter account said: “Thoughts and prayers to our friends at North Central. What a tragic situation with the loss of life of three students.”

