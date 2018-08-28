3 injured in crash

Three people were injured in a two-car crash in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Police say they were called to a crash at the intersection of Island Ford Road and Chelsea Drive at 5:29 p.m.

Police say Margaret Williams, 71, of Madisonville was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota and failed to yield the right away to another driver.

The driver’s side of Williams’ vehicle hit the front bumper of a 2003 Buick Rendevous, driven by Billy Spurlin, 77, of Madisonville.

Three passengers in the Buick were taken to Baptist Health for minor injuries, and both drivers were all right.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

