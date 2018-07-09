Home Indiana Evansville 3 Charged With Breaking Into Laundry Machines In Evansville July 9th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

Three people are facing charges after an alleged break in that only got them three dollars.

Michael Larue, Jeffery Beckham, and James Barth are accused of breaking into an Evansville apartment complex on Southeast First, prying open the laundry machines, then taking the money. An apartment complex resident noticed the men and called police.

Officers say when they arrived they found the men with numerous screwdrivers, flashlights, and drill bits. They also noticed markings on the washing machines where the coin boxes were apparently pried open. Police also say they found 3 dollars in quarters in a pocket of one of the men. Two of the three men arrested had been arrested previously on similar charges.



