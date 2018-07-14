Home Kentucky 3 Arrests Made After Officers Search Muhlenberg Home July 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Department arrests three people on multiple drug charges after given consent to search their home.

On Friday, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department responded to 399 Jacksontown Road in Drakesboro. Upon arrival, law enforcement were given consent to search the residence by the homeowner. After completing a search of the residence, Deputies located crystal methamphetamine, prescription medication, and several different items of drug paraphernalia all in the homeowner’s bedroom.

The homeowner, Lisa Baker of Drakesboro, was taken into custody after completion of the search.

Prior to leaving the residence, Deputy Derrick Moore checked around and outside the residence and eventually located Brian Underwood of Greenville underneath the residence. Brian Underwood was taken into custody after learning there were two active warrants out of Muhlenberg County for his arrest.

Deputies then learned that another subject was possibly on the property hiding as well. After searching an overgrown field behind the residence, Deputy Jakop Smith located Thalbert Underwood of Greenville hiding in overgrown weeds behind the residence. After taking Thalbert Underwood into custody, Deputy Smith located 7 one hundred dollar bills of counterfeit money located directly underneath were Thalbert Underwood had been laying.

While on the way to the jail, Lisa Baker admitted to Deputy Smith that she had a plastic baggie on her person still. After arriving at the jail, Deputy Jailers were able to recover suspected crystal methamphetamine and an unknown pill on Baker’s person.

Lisa Baker was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree 1st Offense, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Thalbert Underwood was charged with 7 counts of Possession of Forged Instrument 1st Degree as well as being served with 4 active bench warrants for his arrest out of Muhlenberg County.

Brian Underwood was also served with 2 active bench warrants for his arrest out of Muhlenberg County.

Deputy Jakop Smith is investigating the incident and was assisted by Sheriff Curtis McGehee and Deputy Derrick Moore of the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department, Probation and Parole, and Officer Timothy Wright of the Greenville Police Department.

Comments

comments