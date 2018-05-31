Home Kentucky Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Madisonville May 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Three people have been arrested in Hopkins County following an investigation done by the Madisonville Hopkins County Narcotics Unit.

Officers stopped an SUV on Weldon Avenue for a traffic violation and saw a passenger throw out a baggie of Methamphetamine and 2 Percocet pills.

Police searched the passenger, identified as David Stone, and found more drugs on him as well as inside the vehicle.

Detectives arrested Stone and another passenger, Derek Magness.

A search warrant was applied for and given to detectives to search the home that the SUV was in front of. When detectives searched the home they saw the SUV leave. Inside the home they found Methamphetamine, Synthetic Drugs, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Jessica Higdon was arrested at the home. She and Magness are facing Drug Possession charges. Stone is facing multiple Drug Trafficking charges.

Comments

comments