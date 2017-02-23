Home Indiana Evansville 3 of 4 EPD Officers in Excessive Force Case Appear Before the Commission February 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Three of the four Evansville Police officers accused of using excessive force to arrest a man back in October are appearing before the Police Merit Commission. They were suspended for their actions while arresting Mark Healy. And now some could lose their jobs.

“If you have a chief that ‘thinks’ something happened versus six or seven eyewitnesses, it is more likely than not that it happened the way the witnesses testified.”

Attorneys representing Officer Mark Decamps, Ofc. Nick Henderson and Sgt. Kyle Kassel are all defending their clients by speaking out about the administration. After opening statements, the department began questioning the officers. First up was Ofc. Nick Henderson. He was drilled about his decisions while arresting Healy, specifically about explicit language used, after getting poked by a needle Healy was carrying. The department says, Henderson never asked if he had anything on him.

“You just said he was un-searched, so the risk that he had other needles on him was always there.”

“Yes sir it was,” said Henderson.

“And you said that to IA?”

“Said what?,” he said.

“That you thought he had other needles.”

“You always assume plus one,” Ofc. Henderson said.

Family, friends, and even fellow officers wearing shirts saying “United We Stand,” all came out to show support. In fact, there were so man people that the hearing room reached its full occupancy forcing many to watch a live stream in the hall.

