2nd Suspect In Court After Burlington Parking Lot Shooting January 2nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

21 year-old Donovan Thomas makes his first appearance in court after being arrested for the fatal shooting Saturday in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot near 101 N. Green River Road in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 41 year-old Michael Pardee died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Donovan Thomas, and DaSean Summers are being charged with armed robbery, and murder.

A police report says Pardee, and another unidentified person came to Evansville to sell drugs.

In a friends car Summers drove Thomas, and three other individuals to the lot for the drug exchange.

That’s when things took a turn for the worse.

The report says Summers exited their car, and got into Pardee’s car.

An altercation happened just before a single gun shot rang out.

Surveillance video shows Thomas was the only person still in the suspects car when Pardee was shot.

He is seen on video running from the scene.

Charis Thomas, a single mother of 6 boys says she knows DaSean Summers, and that the two boys were friends.

She pleads for the other individuals who hang out with her son Donovan Thomas, and DaSean Summers to come forward with information.

“I just ask everybody to continue to pray for our city, and pray for my son, and my family. And as I said, pray for the man who lost his life and his loved ones as well. I pray they find the individual who truly is responsible and justice is served, but my son did not do this.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Thomas is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

His next court date is Friday at 1 p.m.

