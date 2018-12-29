2nd & Charles Announces First Kentucky Location

The highly anticipated 2nd & Charles will open its first store in Owensboro, Kentucky in mid-January.

The retailer specializes in trading books, video, games, vinyl records, collectibles and more, will officially open on Saturday, January 19, 2019 located at 2520 Calumet Trace. Grand Opening festivities are set to begin at 10 a.m. and will include live music, food trucks, face painting, giveaways and more family-friendly activities.

As part of the grand opening festivities, shoppers can enjoy FREE family-friendly activities like face painting and balloon art, as well as pop culture prizes throughout the day. Five lucky winners will receive a $100 2nd & Charles gift card, and one customer will be the winner of a $500 shopping spree at 2nd & Charles.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on 2nd & Charles merchandise, shoppers are invited to the retailers soft opening during the weekend of January 12th.

2nd & Charles buys and sells new and used books, CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray,video games, game systems, vinyl records, comic books, electronics,toys, collectibles and more. Customers wishing to sell their own useditems can check them upon arrival and redeem for cash or store credit.

2nd & Charles Owensboro will be open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

For more information about 2nd & Charles in Owensboro, call (270)689-0970 or visit

