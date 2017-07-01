44News | Evansville, IN

Second Summer Fest Pageant in Owensboro

Second Summer Fest Pageant in Owensboro

July 1st, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second Owensboro Summer Fest Pageant takes over the Owensboro Convention Center. The pageant was held in two sessions.

Organizers say this is the official preliminary to the 2017 Kentucky State Festivals Pageant. They say the event had activities to prepare contestants for nationals.

Pageant Director Hannah Ward says, “We’re going to support all of the these little holders who are making their way to the Kentucky State Festivals Pageant and hopefully the Amerifest Nationals.”

No one walked away empty handed. All contestants received a crown and winners won a scholarship.

 

 

 

 

Bri Williams

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.