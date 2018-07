Home Indiana Evansville 2nd Annual Stromboli Festival Comes Back To Town July 28th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

More great food and entertainment was offered to festivalgoers at Evansville’s 2nd Annual Stromboli Festival.

The festival celebrated Evansville’s original Stromboli, which is a unique version of the Philadelphia Stromboli. Participants could enjoy many popular Stromboli restaurants, and eating contests in support of local organization.

The family friendly festival had bouncy houses, face painting, and tailgate games.

