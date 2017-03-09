Home Indiana 2nd Annual New Harmony Wedding Show Kicks Off This Weekend March 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Calling all brides-to-be…the 2nd Annual New Harmony Wedding Show is this weekend. From vendor booths to complimentary signature drinks and more, the show has a little bit of everything.

This event includes a pop-up wedding where a bride and groom will actually get married during the bridal show. There are also golf cart chauffeurs to drive around town.

The event is Sunday, March 12th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Harmony Inn Conference Center, Rapp-Owen Granary and Ribeyre Gymnasium.

Admission is free and includes giveaways, centerpiece design classes, and hors d’oeuvres tastings.

Brides-to-be and grooms-to-be are encouraged to register online at New Harmony Wedding Show.

For more information, visit New Harmony Wedding Show.





