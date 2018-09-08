2nd Annual History Celebration, Celebrates Local History

Early this afternoon, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science hosted its annual history celebration.

The event featured information booths for local organization throughout Vanderburgh County, and join them with counties that surround us and present history to the public at museums, libraries, and historical societies. This is the 2nd year for the event, and many people came out to witness the grave amounts of history.

The Curator of Events at The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science explained how great it is to have so many people come out and enjoy the local history. He explained “It’s great to see all these people here, a common interest in local history, and certainly we’re gratified that people came out on a rainy day to learn this.”

Today’s guest speaker was Ray E. Boomhower, the senior editor of the Indiana Historical Society Press, who will present One Historian’s Life: Three Decades in Indiana History.

At the Indiana Historical Society, Boomhower is responsible for the quarterly popular history magazine Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History. A graduate of Indiana University with degrees in journalism and political science, he later received his master’s degree in U.S. history from Indiana University, Indianapolis.

In 2009 he authored the award-winning book Robert F. Kennedy and the 1968 Indiana Primary. A prolific author, he has written numerous other books, including Destination Indiana: Travels through Hoosier History; Gus Grissom: The Lost Astronaut; The Sword and the Pen: A Life of Lew Wallace; The Soldier’s Friend: A Life of Ernie Pyle; and Fighting for Equality: A Life of May Wright. His next projects include two books set for publication in 2018: Mr. President: A Life of Benjamin Harrison, a youth biography of the twenty-third president, and Indiana Originals: Hoosier Heroes & Heroines, a collection of his work over the past thirty years.

Today’s event was free for museum members and for Not Yet Members it was $12 for adults and $8 for children.(4-17)

Comments

comments