More Than $2M Headed to Evansville Housing Developments

Two Evansville housing developments will be receiving more than $2,000,000 in Rental Housing Tax Credits (RHTCs).

This is part of a state-wide incentive for private developers to further the affordable housing choices available throughout the Hoosier state. The 2017 RHTC allocation totaling $13.9 million will fund more than 700 housing units. Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is also awarding an additional $5.8 million from the Development Fund, HOME, and Housing Trust Fund.

The two Evansville housing development locations will be receiving about $2,031,430 in funds. Both developments are the Carpenter Court Apartments at 607 E. Iowa Street and the Garvin Lofts at 101-107 N. Garvin Street.

Project activities include new construction, rehabilitation, adaptive reuse (conversion of existing structures), and the preservation of historic buildings.

To view a full list of awarded applicants, visit Indiana Housing Development Funds.

