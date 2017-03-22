Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

After 27-38 tonight with increasing clouds & lots of clouds, then clearing tomorrow (with a few spotty showers/t’showers), it looks warm through next Thursday.

There will be periodic waves of showers/t’storms as surface lows eject from western U.S. upper trough.

Here, looks like weakening showers/isolated t’storms Saturday morning (leftovers of Plains severe with severe potential Thursday & Friday there). It appears that a clearing trend may ensue with temperatures warming into the 70s. As the surface low moves through Missouri to northern Illinois, a “spoke” pivoting around the low will show up as enhanced cumulus towers by early Saturday afternoon. A line of t’storms will like form & pass Saturday later afternoon-evening. ISOLATED SEVERE risk looks good for Saturday PM (hail, wind mainly). We will monitor & we will await future Storm Prediction Center outlooks.

Sunday looks dry.

Monday features a wave of showers & t’storms with some severe risk mainly along & south of the Ohio River.

Tuesday/Wednesday features showers & t’storms as well, though it is quite unclear on the exact timing, so I put 50% POPs for both(since it is several days out & I want to avoid flip-flopping).

Final wave may pass Thursday with potential of some severe, though confidence is low & has decreased since yesterday.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



