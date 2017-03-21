Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to April 25

NOW-APRIL 1……………

Freeze Warning is up for our far northern tier of counties tonight & tomorrow night. Any freeze damage would likely occur tomorrow night. Daviess, Martin counties will be right on the edge of record-breaking cold & Arctic airmass to our northeast. Parts of New Jersey will drop into the single digits with teens into the D.C. area! Below-zero temperatures are likely over areas of the Northeast, especially New England. This is very impressive for the time of year in that region! It is late March & to get cold of that magnitude is a feat!

Tomorrow, the entire Tri-State will get a slight taste of the cold, especially the north & northeast with highs in the 40s & 50s with a brisk northeast wind. Approaching warm front will increase the clouds west to east tomorrow night, followed by passage of the warm front Thursday with a few spotty showers/t’storms.

Friday, with the warm front well to the north, will be windy & warm with 73-79 & partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds may gust to 35 mph at times. Friday looks dry as any rainfall slows to our west.

The leftovers of severe weather to our west may arrive Saturday morning with a band of showers/t’storms. Another round of showers/t’storms may re-develop after a break with some sunshine Saturday afternoon. At this point, it appears that there may be some isolated severe risk that develops Saturday PM once the morning rain exits & we get the sun out some & heat it up ahead of a surface low approaching in the afternoon-evening.

After dry, warm, windy weather Sunday, another wave of showers/t’storms may affect us later Monday & then again Tuesday.

Yet another wave of showers & t’storms may affect us Thursday PM.

This will all occur as system eject out of Rockies/West upper trough. Multiple rounds of severe weather are likely from the Plains to Mississippi Valley & South. Here, there are two periods that show that right overlay of instability, forcing & shear for more organized scattered severe weather: Monday PM & Thursday PM. So, obviously there will be many dry hours & dry days, but the trend is for warmth to dominate with off & on waves of showers/t’storms & two periods of better severe potential.

On Friday, March 31-April 1, it appears the warm, periodically stormy period will have ended with cool highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

APRIL 2-

45

