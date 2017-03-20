Latest Tri-State Weather Break-Down: Warm, Stormy Weather Ahead

The potential is here for 8 consecutive days in the 70s to 80s beginning this Friday after our preliminary high of 79 today at EVV.

However, we still will have a low of 32 Wednesday night & it still looks as if Friday-Thursday of next week will feature off & on waves of storms. Pattern supports severe weather & two days show signs of perhaps more widespread, organized severe weather here. Some locally-heavy rainfall is possible.

Get ready for rapid spring green-up of the trees & plants & grass a foot-tall in yards! Dust off the mowers!

So our teens & low 20s will be a distant memory!

A few spotty showers/t’storms are possible along the actual cold front that will pass this evening tonight. Coverage will run around 30%. Skies will be largely partly cloudy.

Any showers/t’storms will exit tonight with some patchy fog developing as skies clear (best clearing north of I-64). Lows will run 41 northwest to 60 far southeast & 51 in the Evansville area.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow (more clouds over western Kentucky), a wave of some showers & t’storms may pass through parts of our western Kentucky counties in the afternoon to perhaps early evening. An isolated severe t’storm cannot be ruled out over southern Webster, Hopkins, southern Ohio &/or Muhlenberg counties.

After this, front will sink far enough south to let cool, dry air in for the entire area with lows Tuesday night at 35-44 after highs of 58-71 Tuesday.

Wednesday looks dry & cooler with partly cloudy skies & highs 44-56. As typical for this time of year, the climate zones show up well with 10- to 20-degree differences from north to south in the Tri-State.

Lows of 27-35 are likely Wednesday night, followed by increasing & thickening clouds as a the front moves back northeastward as a warm front Thursday. Highs will vary from 53 in the northeast to 71 in the south. A few spotty showers & t’storms may accompany passage of the warm front.

Pattern will become conducive to multiple severe weather episodes/outbreaks from the Plains to Mississippi Valley to South Friday-Thursday of next week.

A large, cold upper trough will set up in the west & multiple surface lows will eject from this deep, cold trough. Given the ridging with very warm, spring, humid weather in the Southeast & East pumping northward, each low will encounter this unstable airmass with a Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean that is unusually warm for the time of year.

This said a large zone will be highlighted for severe weather potential for this 8-day period, though it will not occur constantly.

Given this pattern some locally heavy rainfall is possible over a large area of the central & southern U.S.

Here, a couple of instances have a nice overlay of instability, shear, forcing & diffluence aloft with cold temperatures aloft to promote severe weather events over this 8-day period.

