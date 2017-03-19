Colder-Than-Normal March So Far…..Comparisons to Other Marches Since 1980
Mapping & data courtesy of Oregon State University………
Compare this March to March of last year………..what a difference a year makes! These maps show max temp anomalies averaged out for March 1-17. We would be even more below normal if not for the warmth we saw early in the month before the unseasonably cold weather arrived.
Last year, March 1-17 was incredibly warm, but February 2016 was also not nearly as warm as our record-breaking 2017.
March 1-17, 2017 (first image), then March 1-17, 2016 temperature anomalies:
Over the past few years, however, early to mid-Marches have tended to be unseasonably cold. This trend began in 2013.
March 1-17, 2015, 2014 & 2013 temperature anomalies in images:
This all followed the extremely warm March 1-17, 2012:
The coldest March 1-17 max temp periods over the region since 1980? #1: 1984, #2: 1998, #3: 1993