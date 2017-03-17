Latest Data Is In: Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook to March 25

Some scattered showers & even a few t’storms passed this morning-midday. How can it storm at 47? Well, the warm air is trying to move in & displace this recycled, stable, cold air from the Arctic outbreak that went deep into the South, as well as Florida. The more buoyant, warm, unstable air cannot push the cooler, stable air out of the way so it rises over the top of it quickly. So, the unstable air for t’storms is located not at the surface but thousands & thousands of feet up. There, that buoyant, rapidly rising air is cooled & given the strong jet winds at that level today, there were t’storms.

There has actually been thunder freezing & sleet in southwestern Ohio today as this unstable air is thrust up & over the cold airmass. It is truly a battle between spring & winter.

Scattered showers & t’storms are still possible this evening, mixed with drizzle, warming temperatures (we will hit our high in the 50s to perhaps 60 in the Tri-State after dusk) & gusty south-southwest to southwest winds.

Winds will turn to the west, then northwest as any rainfall ends. With clearing skies tonight northwest to southeast, temperatures will fall 32-43 as the surface cold front passes & exits.

As for this weekend, Saturday looks breezy with sunshine & some cumulus/stratocumulus clouds. However, there will be more clouds as you move northeast & east through the Tri-State. It will likely be mostly cloudy to cloudy a good chunk of the day in our northeast. This is why temperatures will vary from 46 at Shoals to 60 in the far, far southwestern tier of the Tri-State.

Northwest winds will run 15-25 mph, adding a chill to the air. With clearing skies, lows of 30-35 are likely tomorrow night with frost.

Sunday may be sunny initially, but high & mid clouds will increase through the afternoon with highs 55-63 with northeast to east wind 5 mph initially, turning to south in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

With skies turning mostly cloudy Sunday night, we may drop to 46, then rise to 55 with south wind turning to south-southwest & increasing to 10-15 mph.

Few/some scattered showers/t’storms are possible in the morning, followed by dry weather & clouds & some sun with gusty south-southwest winds 20-30 in the afternoon.

A broken line of t’storms may form on the cold front & pass in the evening. Instability & dynamics show MARGINAL RISK of severe northwest of the area Sunday with similar parameters in place. So, it is possible that at least isolated severe risk may evolve for late Monday in our area.

Highs will be warm at 66-75.

Front will stall in our area Tuesday & who is warm & who is much cooler will be dependent upon the exact position of it. Right now, looks like 61 day, falling into the 50s at Evansville with perhaps temps falling to 50 in the north. However, it may still get to the lower 70s in the far south with possible MARGINAL SEVERE RISK.

Wednesday looks dry & breezy with 51-60 north to south, followed by 61-69 Thursday.

With large, substantial upper trough in the West moving eastward & a tremendous plume of warm working northeastward (& a series of surface lows), multi-day severe weather episode may evolve from the Plains to part of the Corn Belt to Lower Mississippi Valley to even parts of the Tri-State.

We may have multiple days in the 70s to 80 in the area with multiple waves of t’storms & at least some severe threat March 24-27.

45

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments