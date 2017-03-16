March 1942 Violent Tornado Outbreak & Our Long-Track HP Supercell

March 16, 1942: Part of a historic tornado outbreak that featured an impressive number of strong, violent tornadoes, one particular apparent long-track HP supercell affected the Tri-State.

With a +240-mile track from near Memphis to southwest of Cincinnati, the storm’s multiple large F3 & F4 tornadoes killed a total of 47 in its track. 11 of those deaths were in Muhlenberg County. 50 people were injured in Muhlenberg County, as well.

At least 25 F2-F5 tornadoes occurred with strong evidence of numerous F0-F1s (some satellite tornadoes of larger, multi-vortex twisters).

