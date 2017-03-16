Latest Outlook to Next Week

44News | Evansville, IN

March 16th, 2017 Weather Blog

It will not be as cold tonight as temps rise after 2 a.m.

Tomorrow will feature our high around 7 p.m. with some scattered showers with a band of some showers & t’storms in the evening.

Winds will be strong from the south to southwest.

Weekend looks good.  Some showers & t’storms are possible Tuesday.  As we rapidly warm late next week, t’storms will be possible by Friday evening/night.  This could be part of a severe weather episode over the Plains, Mississippi Valley & perhaps the western half of the Tri-State.  There current surface CAPE & shear projections the mention of some severe potential.

This storm & strong upper trough with blast the West Coast with heavy rainfall & heavy snowfall in the high terrain of the West.  The surface storm & upper trough all support severe weather in those mentioned areas.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

