Latest Outlook to Next Week

It will not be as cold tonight as temps rise after 2 a.m.

Tomorrow will feature our high around 7 p.m. with some scattered showers with a band of some showers & t’storms in the evening.

Winds will be strong from the south to southwest.

Weekend looks good. Some showers & t’storms are possible Tuesday. As we rapidly warm late next week, t’storms will be possible by Friday evening/night. This could be part of a severe weather episode over the Plains, Mississippi Valley & perhaps the western half of the Tri-State. There current surface CAPE & shear projections the mention of some severe potential.

This storm & strong upper trough with blast the West Coast with heavy rainfall & heavy snowfall in the high terrain of the West. The surface storm & upper trough all support severe weather in those mentioned areas.

