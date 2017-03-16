44News | Evansville, IN

Widespread & Highly-Damaging Record Cold Lower Ohio Valley to Southeast U.S. This Morning

March 16th, 2017 Weather Blog

We tanked to a very frosty 18 this morning at Evansville Regional Airport, making it the third coldest March 16 in 167 years of record for the Evansville metro.

TOP FIVE LOWEST MINIMUM TEMPERATURES FOR MARCH 16:

  1.  14    1900
  2.  17    1864, 1870
  3.  18    1893, 1970, 2017
  4.  19    1911
  5.  20   1949

TRI-STATE LOW TEMPERATURES THIS MORNING:

15    Bristow USFS

15    South of Loogootee INDOT

15    3 Miles East of Hartford KYMNT

16   Muhlenberg County Airport (Powderly)

16   Beaver Dam KYTC

17    6 Miles North of Greenville KYMNT

17    Huntingburg Municipal Airport

17    Zion KYMNT

17    Hancock County Airport

17    South of Vincennes INDOT

18    5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun KYMNT

18    Sebree KYTC

18    Earlington KYMNT

18    Clay PWS

18    Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

18   Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

18    Henderson City Airport

18    Evansville Regional Airport

19    New Harmony INDOT

19    Olney-Noble Airport

19    Carmi Municipal Airport

19    Fairfield Municipal Airport

19    Waverly KYMNT

19    Morganfield KYTC

19    Dawson Springs PWS

20   Wadesville CWOP

20    Oakland City CWOP

20    Henderson U.S. 60/U.S. 41 Interchange KYTC

21    Madisonville Municipal Airport

21    Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

22    Daviess County Airport (Washington, Indiana)

________________________________________________________________

TENNESSEE

14    Cookeville

15    Tullahoma

17    Clarksville

17    Gallatin

17    Paris

17    Northwest Nashville (John Tune Airport)

21    Nashville

24    Jackson

24    Chattanooga

ALABAMA

17    Fort Payne

19    Cullman

21    Anniston

24    Troy

25    Montgomery

26    Selma

26    Birmingham

27    Enterprise

28    Evergreen

32    Gulf Shores

GEORGIA

22    Calhoun

22    Columbus (Fort Benning)

23    Augusta

23    Athens

23    Cartersville

23    Rome

24    Northeast Atlanta (Peachtree-DeKalb Airport)

24    Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson Airport)

24    Valdosta

25    South of Macon (Robins AFB)

26    Savannah

28    Brunswick

FLORIDA

24    Gainesville

24    Live Oak

26    Crestview

26    Tallahassee

27    Jacksonville

28    Panama City

28    Brooksville (North Tampa)

30    Ocala

33    Ormond Beach

33    Tampa (Vandenberg)

35    Lakeland

36    Okeechobee

37    Orlando (International Airport)

39    Melbourne

39    Sarasota

39    Port Charlotte

39    Clearwater

41    Vero Beach

42    Everglades City

42    Fort Myers

44    Marco Island

50    Homestead

BAHAMAS

60    Freeport

60    Settlement Point

CUBA

59    Cienfuegoes

62   Camaguey

64    Havanna

 

 

 

 

 

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

Comments

comments

