Widespread & Highly-Damaging Record Cold Lower Ohio Valley to Southeast U.S. This Morning
We tanked to a very frosty 18 this morning at Evansville Regional Airport, making it the third coldest March 16 in 167 years of record for the Evansville metro.
TOP FIVE LOWEST MINIMUM TEMPERATURES FOR MARCH 16:
- 14 1900
- 17 1864, 1870
- 18 1893, 1970, 2017
- 19 1911
- 20 1949
TRI-STATE LOW TEMPERATURES THIS MORNING:
15 Bristow USFS
15 South of Loogootee INDOT
15 3 Miles East of Hartford KYMNT
16 Muhlenberg County Airport (Powderly)
16 Beaver Dam KYTC
17 6 Miles North of Greenville KYMNT
17 Huntingburg Municipal Airport
17 Zion KYMNT
17 Hancock County Airport
17 South of Vincennes INDOT
18 5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun KYMNT
18 Sebree KYTC
18 Earlington KYMNT
18 Clay PWS
18 Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport
18 Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport
18 Henderson City Airport
18 Evansville Regional Airport
19 New Harmony INDOT
19 Olney-Noble Airport
19 Carmi Municipal Airport
19 Fairfield Municipal Airport
19 Waverly KYMNT
19 Morganfield KYTC
19 Dawson Springs PWS
20 Wadesville CWOP
20 Oakland City CWOP
20 Henderson U.S. 60/U.S. 41 Interchange KYTC
21 Madisonville Municipal Airport
21 Owensboro-Daviess County Airport
22 Daviess County Airport (Washington, Indiana)
________________________________________________________________
TENNESSEE
14 Cookeville
15 Tullahoma
17 Clarksville
17 Gallatin
17 Paris
17 Northwest Nashville (John Tune Airport)
21 Nashville
24 Jackson
24 Chattanooga
ALABAMA
17 Fort Payne
19 Cullman
21 Anniston
24 Troy
25 Montgomery
26 Selma
26 Birmingham
27 Enterprise
28 Evergreen
32 Gulf Shores
GEORGIA
22 Calhoun
22 Columbus (Fort Benning)
23 Augusta
23 Athens
23 Cartersville
23 Rome
24 Northeast Atlanta (Peachtree-DeKalb Airport)
24 Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson Airport)
24 Valdosta
25 South of Macon (Robins AFB)
26 Savannah
28 Brunswick
FLORIDA
24 Gainesville
24 Live Oak
26 Crestview
26 Tallahassee
27 Jacksonville
28 Panama City
28 Brooksville (North Tampa)
30 Ocala
33 Ormond Beach
33 Tampa (Vandenberg)
35 Lakeland
36 Okeechobee
37 Orlando (International Airport)
39 Melbourne
39 Sarasota
39 Port Charlotte
39 Clearwater
41 Vero Beach
42 Everglades City
42 Fort Myers
44 Marco Island
50 Homestead
BAHAMAS
60 Freeport
60 Settlement Point
CUBA
59 Cienfuegoes
62 Camaguey
64 Havanna