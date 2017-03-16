Widespread & Highly-Damaging Record Cold Lower Ohio Valley to Southeast U.S. This Morning

We tanked to a very frosty 18 this morning at Evansville Regional Airport, making it the third coldest March 16 in 167 years of record for the Evansville metro.

TOP FIVE LOWEST MINIMUM TEMPERATURES FOR MARCH 16:

14 1900 17 1864, 1870 18 1893, 1970, 2017 19 1911 20 1949

TRI-STATE LOW TEMPERATURES THIS MORNING:

15 Bristow USFS

15 South of Loogootee INDOT

15 3 Miles East of Hartford KYMNT

16 Muhlenberg County Airport (Powderly)

16 Beaver Dam KYTC

17 6 Miles North of Greenville KYMNT

17 Huntingburg Municipal Airport

17 Zion KYMNT

17 Hancock County Airport

17 South of Vincennes INDOT

18 5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun KYMNT

18 Sebree KYTC

18 Earlington KYMNT

18 Clay PWS

18 Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

18 Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

18 Henderson City Airport

18 Evansville Regional Airport

19 New Harmony INDOT

19 Olney-Noble Airport

19 Carmi Municipal Airport

19 Fairfield Municipal Airport

19 Waverly KYMNT

19 Morganfield KYTC

19 Dawson Springs PWS

20 Wadesville CWOP

20 Oakland City CWOP

20 Henderson U.S. 60/U.S. 41 Interchange KYTC

21 Madisonville Municipal Airport

21 Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

22 Daviess County Airport (Washington, Indiana)

TENNESSEE

14 Cookeville

15 Tullahoma

17 Clarksville

17 Gallatin

17 Paris

17 Northwest Nashville (John Tune Airport)

21 Nashville

24 Jackson

24 Chattanooga

ALABAMA

17 Fort Payne

19 Cullman

21 Anniston

24 Troy

25 Montgomery

26 Selma

26 Birmingham

27 Enterprise

28 Evergreen

32 Gulf Shores

GEORGIA

22 Calhoun

22 Columbus (Fort Benning)

23 Augusta

23 Athens

23 Cartersville

23 Rome

24 Northeast Atlanta (Peachtree-DeKalb Airport)

24 Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson Airport)

24 Valdosta

25 South of Macon (Robins AFB)

26 Savannah

28 Brunswick

FLORIDA

24 Gainesville

24 Live Oak

26 Crestview

26 Tallahassee

27 Jacksonville

28 Panama City

28 Brooksville (North Tampa)

30 Ocala

33 Ormond Beach

33 Tampa (Vandenberg)

35 Lakeland

36 Okeechobee

37 Orlando (International Airport)

39 Melbourne

39 Sarasota

39 Port Charlotte

39 Clearwater

41 Vero Beach

42 Everglades City

42 Fort Myers

44 Marco Island

50 Homestead

BAHAMAS

60 Freeport

60 Settlement Point

CUBA

59 Cienfuegoes

62 Camaguey

64 Havanna

