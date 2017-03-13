4:30 P.M. Tri-State Weather Update

Snowfall totals today:

One good thing is that since we bled some of the bitterly cold air into the Northeast U.S., with coldest March weather since 1960, last week. That prevented this cold wave from being so bad. Otherwise, it could been like 1992 or 1857 in terms of the cold after extreme warmth. In the record warm February, the extreme cold was far northwest U.S. to Asia. Cold was not distributed evening in the Northern Hemisphere. It was locked up in two zones with warm dominating elsewhere…………..just an extreme February from Europe to Asia to North America between record warmth & cold.

Now we see the final cold push to bleed the supply (which will bring south Florida the coldest weather of the entire “winter” even though it is now meteorological spring).

Lingering snow/rain showers will exit this evening, but a few snow flurries/spotty snow showers are possible overnight. The winds will kick up overnight & howl at 15-35 mph from the north as the Nor’Easter metamorphosis takes shape well to our east & southeast. With lows 24-29 & those winds, wind chills will run 10-18.

Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy with a few passing spotty snow showers from cold air aloft & troughiness. We may even see some lake influence. It is possible that lake effect band may line up from Lafayette to our area by evening with a few more snow showers. Any accumulation will be localized & less than 0.5″. It will be windy for part of the day with gusts +30 mph from the north, but the wind will decrease to gusts of 20-25 mph by late afternoon-evening. Highs will only run in the 30s.

A great thing would be the band of lake effect cloudiness & upper trough cloudiness hanging in here tomorrow night to keep the temperature from bottoming out. Tomorrow night also looks rather breezy, which will prevent the temperature from completely tanking. However, given the fact that it will still drop to 17-21, take northwest winds at 10-15 mph & this kind of advection freeze will be especially damaging to vegetation. Winds will run in the single digits to teens.

After lots of sunshine Wednesday & highs in the 30s to 40, Wednesday night will be a tough one for plants. Skies look mostly clear with not much wind at all. It looks especially frosty. Even though some warm air advection will be taking place after 4 a.m. for part of the area, which will level the temps off at 20-23 largely west of U.S. 41, it will still be a highly-damaging night to unfurling Tuliptree leaves, some budding Sugar Maples & Northern red, Southern Red & Cherrybark Oaks, budding Black Cherries & Japanese Zelkovas, Silver & Red Maples loaded with maturing seeds, foliating Bradford Pears, blooming Weeping Cherries, Japanese Flowering Cherries, Crabapple spp., blooming Redbuds, etc.

Very impressive snowstorm/blizzard will rake the Northeast with some areas receiving +24″. Record cold will follow.

After warmer weather Thursday, clouds will increase & a wave of rain/sleet showers will pass Thursday night-Friday morning, followed by even warmer temps with windy conditions & a lull. In the late afternoon-evening, a band of showers & a few t’showers will pass. Highs in the 50s to 60s are possible Friday after 30s in the morning. Strong warm air advection (with the strong low-level & surface winds from the southwest) will overcome the evaporatively-cooled air in the morning from precip with the warm front.

The weekend looks dry & even warmer & trends continue to support a major warm-up Monday with highs 66-75 from east to west over the Tri-State, including 72 in the Evansville area. After a warm Tuesday, cooler weather may arrive Wednesday, before even warmer weather rapidly overspreads the Tri-State.

All this said, these are our LAST 17-22 temperatures for the spring.

