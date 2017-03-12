Tri-State Gusty Winds, Snow, Rain……..& The Worst Northeast U.S. March Storm Since 1993

After the cold morning of 24 at Evansville, plants look okay……except the Saucer & Star Magnolias, but they were pretty much peaked & a previous freeze a couple of weeks ago really browned them.

The unfurling, greening tuliptrees look okay & the blooming crabapples look amazingly well, as do the Eastern Redbuds……..Bradford Pears & cherries look okay for now…….

Period of snow showers for part of the area Monday morning-midday may bring 1″ or less of slushy accumulation before changing to rain/snow & rain showers as temps rise.

It may change back to some snow showers Monday evening before tapering.

Some scattered snow showers, driven by cold air aloft & that March sun angle may develop Tuesday.

Highs will run in the 30s & 40s with lows in the 20s with gusty north winds (gusts +30 mph at times) making it feel like late January or early February, not mid-March.

You can see the evolution of two clipper & surface low in the Gulf into one single, massive Nor’Easter that will be the strongest storm in that region for March since 1993.

In terms of the massive scope of significant snowfall from Ohio & North Carolina to Quebec, it will be one of the large expanses of +6″ snowfall for the Upper Ohio Valley, Appalachians & entire Northeast since 1993.

This is a classic Miller Type B winter storm. Miller Type A’s are one dominant single storm system (surface low) that develops in the Gulf & rides up the coast, gaining strength.

Multiple elements coming together on the coast of the Eastern U.S., with main players Midwest clipper & Gulf of Mexico low are classified as Miller Type B.

