Cold Morning….Snow Info/Pics
Any snow that fell over Hamilton, Franklin, NW White counties to the St. Louis area yesterday has long since melted, but the snowfall from lastnight & this morning is clearly visible Arkansas & southwestern Kentucky to Tennessee to South Carolina! Main reason for snow restriction here? Dry air. Very dry air bled in from the north & northeast for this event, keeping precipitation virga for area except our far southwest.
11:35 a.m. radar image with all virga filtered out (which was on radar from Carmi to Evansville to Owensboro & Hawesville):
Saturday Southern Illinois/western Kentucky pics from Jacob Woods:
Sunday morning pictures…………
Nashville, Tennessee…..courtesy of City of Nashville:
Nashville, Tennessee (notice the greenery in the background as the vegetation is so advanced for the time of year) …..courtesy of Dave Schroeder:
Charlotte, North Carolina…courtesy of Brad Atkinson:
Batesville, Arkansas…….courtesy of Brian Emfinger:
Fort Mill, South Carolina……courtesy of Jennifer Watson:
Some lows this morning:
26 Flora Municipal Airport
24 Evansville Regional Airport
24 Daviess County Airport (Indiana)-Washington
24 Fairfield Municipal Airport
23 Carmi Municipal Airport
22 Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport
21 Huntingburg Municipal Airport