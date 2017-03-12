44News | Evansville, IN

Cold Morning….Snow Info/Pics

March 12th, 2017 Weather Blog

Any snow that fell over Hamilton, Franklin, NW White counties to the St. Louis area yesterday has long since melted, but the snowfall from lastnight & this morning is clearly visible Arkansas & southwestern Kentucky to Tennessee to South Carolina!  Main reason for snow restriction here?  Dry air.  Very dry air bled in from the north & northeast for this event, keeping precipitation virga for area except our far southwest.

11:35 a.m. radar image with all virga filtered out (which was on radar from Carmi to Evansville to Owensboro & Hawesville):

vipir

Saturday Southern Illinois/western Kentucky pics from Jacob Woods:

C6pyoYlWoAEkC-eC6pyoWDWwAAhjKt

Sunday morning pictures…………

Nashville, Tennessee…..courtesy of City of Nashville:

Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee (notice the greenery in the background as the vegetation is so advanced for the time of year) …..courtesy of Dave Schroeder:

Dave Shroeder

Charlotte, North Carolina…courtesy of Brad Atkinson:

C6uMef4XUAAQRxf

Batesville, Arkansas…….courtesy of Brian Emfinger:

Brad Emfinger

Fort Mill, South Carolina……courtesy of Jennifer Watson:

C6uS34tV0AMFwb0

Some lows this morning:

26  Flora Municipal Airport

24  Evansville Regional Airport

24  Daviess County Airport (Indiana)-Washington

24  Fairfield Municipal Airport

23  Carmi Municipal Airport

22  Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

21  Huntingburg Municipal Airport

 

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

