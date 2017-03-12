Cold Morning….Snow Info/Pics

Any snow that fell over Hamilton, Franklin, NW White counties to the St. Louis area yesterday has long since melted, but the snowfall from lastnight & this morning is clearly visible Arkansas & southwestern Kentucky to Tennessee to South Carolina! Main reason for snow restriction here? Dry air. Very dry air bled in from the north & northeast for this event, keeping precipitation virga for area except our far southwest.

11:35 a.m. radar image with all virga filtered out (which was on radar from Carmi to Evansville to Owensboro & Hawesville):

Saturday Southern Illinois/western Kentucky pics from Jacob Woods:

Sunday morning pictures…………

Nashville, Tennessee…..courtesy of City of Nashville:

Nashville, Tennessee (notice the greenery in the background as the vegetation is so advanced for the time of year) …..courtesy of Dave Schroeder:

Charlotte, North Carolina…courtesy of Brad Atkinson:

Batesville, Arkansas…….courtesy of Brian Emfinger:

Fort Mill, South Carolina……courtesy of Jennifer Watson:

Some lows this morning:

26 Flora Municipal Airport

24 Evansville Regional Airport

24 Daviess County Airport (Indiana)-Washington

24 Fairfield Municipal Airport

23 Carmi Municipal Airport

22 Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

21 Huntingburg Municipal Airport

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments