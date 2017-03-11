12:15 P.M. Tri-State Weather Update

Band of snow is lined up from Kansas to southern Illinois.

Up to 0.5″ snow has accumulated in our far SW areas from parts of Franklin to Hamilton to NW White counties. Photo courtesy of Jacob Woods.

Image courtesy: oxbow7

1-3″ images seen west of our area around St. Louis.

Image courtesy: siuengr

Thinking band of light snow may continue on into our far western Kentucky co’s here with brief grassy dusting, but I am highly-doubtful of any progress of the snow northeastward toward Morganfield, Mt. Vernon, Carmi, Evansville or Henderson to Owensboro. In fact, we will probably just end up with some dim sun today & no flakes there. I raised the high temps in those areas because we will not see the evaporative cooling/wet-bulbing associated with precipitation falling through dry air. That said, originally went for 35-39 Mt. Vernon, Carmi to Owensboro. Thinking more like 40-43 now. However, nothing has changed regarding the 18-26 lows for the Tri-State tonight (as skies clear & winds go calm), unfortunately.

HRRR model shows the lower visibility with snow perhaps moving into parts of our W. KY co’s this afternoon (blue shows lower visibility):

