Severe t’storms will occur just south & southwest of the Tri-State this evening & tonight. Isolated pea hail is possible in a cell or two over our western Kentucky counties. SPC bring Marginal Risk up to far southern Hopkins & southern Muhlenberg counties.

Main threat in that Enhanced Slight & Slight zone is large to very large hail initially before transitioning to more wind (perhaps a brief tornado or two) toward Tennessee & Mississippi to Alabama overnight.

