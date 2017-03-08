T’Storm & Snowfall Info

A few showers & t’storms will pass tomorrow night. A storm or two over western Kentucky may put out pea hail.

Some severe weather is possible Missouri to far southwestern Illinois & Kentucky to Arkansas. There is a Marginal Risk there now, but thinking an upgrade to Slight Risk likely in a piece of that zone. Shear & elevated nature of the t’storms supports mainly large hail. A couple isolated severe gusts are possible. An isolated tornado is possible where the t’storms are rooted closer to the surface in northern Arkansas. Here, no severe weather is expected as of the latest analysis at 9:51p.

I have enough confidence in the data to put out this preliminary snowfall map for Saturday-Saturday night with some snow moving into our northwestern counties as early as Saturday morning.

