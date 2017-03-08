Latest On Spring Snowfall Potential

Some minor snowfall is likely for the Tri-State. My confidence is high regarding that aspect of the Saturday-Saturday night forecast.

Confidence is high in that a band of heavier +3″ amounts will reside somewhere with this system.

Confidence is high in the general area of (in a broad sense) of where that will occur within a 210-mile wide area.

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS……………..Exactly within this 210-mile wide zone where this relatively narrow band of heavier snowfall will occur is the question. My confidence in that regard is still low.

I think either at 9/10 p.m. I will be able to make the first map of potential snowfall totals, but not before then. I need until then to hone out these details a bit more.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



