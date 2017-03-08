Latest Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook to March 20

TODAY-FRIDAY:

The area patch of high/mid clouds has exited, now it is sunny to mostly sunny over the area with temps surging to the 60s today.

With breezy to windy conditions & very dry air coming in, fire danger will be elevated with dry, dormant warm-season grasses & other drying fuels (despite the rainfall).

After 38-46 tonight, temperatures will surge to 68-75 tomorrow with strong southwest winds up to 35 mph.

Clipper tomorrow night will bring a wave of some scattered showers & isolated t’storms, followed by a dip to Friday morning lows of 37-46. This clipper may not only produce isolated severe weather from southeast Kansas to far southern tip of Illinois to far southwestern Kentucky to Arkansas, but a band of accumulating snowfall from Ohio to New Jersey.

Friday will feature clearing skies & windy conditions with north to north-northeast winds gusting to 30 mph & highs only 44-52. Clouds will increase in the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT-SUNDAY:

Skies should become cloudy Friday night with lows 27-32 with brisk northeast winds. Snow is likely Saturday before tapering Saturday night. Minor accumulation is possible. It remains unclear where exactly the band of heavy snow is going to set up. So, confidence in some snow is high, exact amounts & just where band of heavy snow sets up is a low confidence scenario at the moment.

Highs will only run in the 30s to around 40 Saturday with 20s Saturday night (18-20 in places that clear with some snow on the ground) & only 30s to lower 40s Sunday with some sun & brisk north winds.

Record cold will dominate the Northeast U.S. with highs only in the single digits in parts of New England!

MONDAY-TUESDAY:

Clipper will pass Monday with some morning snow showers changing to mixed rain showers by afternoon, then scattered rain/snow showers late in the day with highs in the 30s & 40s. Any accumulation looks rather minor & brief.

This clipper may blow up into big Nor’Easter for the Northeast U.S. Bitter cold will already be in place for the snow, which may accumulate +14″ in places.

As this Nor’Easter winds up, some flurries & snow showers may linger into Monday night-Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s.

With clearing skies & that March sun angle, we should rise into the 45-52 range by afternoon.

NEXT WEDNESDAY-FOLLOWING MONDAY (15th-20th):

After 40s/50s Wednesday we may end next week with 60s & by 18th-20th, we may surge into the 70s!

