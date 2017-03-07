4:14 P.M. New Data In……..

Not to worry! We will be back to the 60s to 70 by later next week after this burst of temps as much as 20 degrees below normal during the day.

The blooming & budding trees will not like this cold, however, especially at night!

New data has come in……………no changes to thinking after sharpening changes lastnight to today……..

Confidence is still NOT HIGH on where heavy snow band will set up as of 4:12 p.m. I like “some snow” wording here. I have medium-high confidence with that. Narrow band of heavy snowfall will set up somewhere, just a question of exactly where…………..TOUGH forecast………

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



