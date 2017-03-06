44News | Evansville, IN

8:46 P.M. Tri-State Weather Update

March 6th, 2017 Weather Blog

Squall line & evolving supercells are occurring to our west.  There have been 11 tornado reports, hail up to softball size & winds to 80 mph reported.

Supercells could gell with line as it races eastward toward the Tri-State tonight.

Overall severe threat has increased slightly & thus SPC has expanded Slight & Marginal Risk slightly more to the east.

It looks to pass through Tri-State 3a-8a.  A few severe gusts are possible, despite a very slow weakening from northwest to southeast.  Non-t’storm winds ahead of the line will increase & gust 35-50 mph from the south.

Winds will rapidly die off with passage of the squall line before they increase again mid-morning.

Tornado threat is low overall here, BUT, There is a non-zero threat of a brief, weak tornado, given low-level jet winds of +70 mph.

Have a way to get any severe weather information overnight.  Even if you have a Severe T’Storm Warning, you need to get that warning.  Say you have lots of large trees around your home & the warning is issued for 60 mph winds.  If those winds take down one of those trees into your home, you will want to know & be aware to move to a safe part of your home.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

